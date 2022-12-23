DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.53.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 209.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

