Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,950 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.98) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.39) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.86) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.45) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,115.33 ($49.99).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,663 ($44.50) on Monday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.93). The company has a market capitalization of £83.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2,616.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,686.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,708.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,629 ($44.08) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,051.17). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

