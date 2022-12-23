DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Trading 0.6% Higher

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 96,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

