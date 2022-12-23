Dianne B. Ralston Sells 10,493 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. 8,072,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,269,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

