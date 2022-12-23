Dianne B. Ralston Sells 10,493 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Schlumberger Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. 8,072,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,269,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.