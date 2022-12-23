Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) Trading Up 1%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the first quarter worth $32,000.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

