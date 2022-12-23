DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $85.72.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,768 shares of company stock worth $708,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

