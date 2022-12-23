Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is Relaxing Retirement Coach’s 7th Largest Position

Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $22.39 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

