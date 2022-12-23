Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. 96,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,575. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.