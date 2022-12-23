Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $245.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.54 and its 200-day moving average is $245.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

