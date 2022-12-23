Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lifted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

