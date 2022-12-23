Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) & Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Head to Head Survey

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dongfeng Motor Group and Brenntag, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brenntag 0 2 4 0 2.67

Brenntag has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 669.23%. Given Brenntag’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brenntag is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Brenntag 4.35% 18.94% 7.53%

Dividends

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brenntag pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Brenntag’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $17.52 billion N/A $1.76 billion N/A N/A Brenntag $17.02 billion 0.57 $530.38 million $1.16 10.76

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brenntag.

Summary

Brenntag beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

(Get Rating)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About Brenntag

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. Brenntag SE was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.