Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF opened at $10.92 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

