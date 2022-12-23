Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

