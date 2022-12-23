DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

DURECT Stock Performance

DURECT stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.17. DURECT has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 136.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,124,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 214,268 shares in the last quarter.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

