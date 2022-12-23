EAC Price Hits $0.0675 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $21,378.42 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00389256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.06685098 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,354.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

