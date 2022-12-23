Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Earth Search Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Earth Search Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Earth Search Sciences Stock Performance
Earth Search Sciences Company Profile
Earth Search Sciences, Inc, through its subsidiary, General Synfuels International, Inc, focuses on the development of technology for the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. The company is headquartered in Lakeside, Montana.
