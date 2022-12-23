Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 15900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$20.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

