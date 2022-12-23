Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Thor Explorations’ FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Thor Explorations Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVE:THX opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. Thor Explorations has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$154.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Explorations will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

