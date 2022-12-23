Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 204,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 358,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Edible Garden in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Edible Garden Trading Up 8.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.
About Edible Garden
Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.
