Elastos Market Cap Hits $18.38 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Elastos has a total market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $92,266.86 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00005380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

