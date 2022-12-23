Elastos Market Capitalization Hits $18.40 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Elastos has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $18.40 million and $90,085.05 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00005369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

