Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 31,865 shares.The stock last traded at $169.94 and had previously closed at $168.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESLT. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average of $203.52.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.