Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 31,865 shares.The stock last traded at $169.94 and had previously closed at $168.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on ESLT. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Elbit Systems Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average of $203.52.
Elbit Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 37.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
