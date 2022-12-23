Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EARN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.72. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

