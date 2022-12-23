Elm Partners Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,512,000 after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 34,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.