Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 14,604 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,604 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $349.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

