Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.24

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 9286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

