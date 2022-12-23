EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $127.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

