Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.26 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $80.66 million and $719,607.38 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00007513 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,818.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00390786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00848575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00097737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00606970 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00265263 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,833,475 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

