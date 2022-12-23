Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Hits $116.44 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.42 or 0.00097469 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $116.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,847.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000459 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00389623 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021922 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00847198 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.21 or 0.00606677 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00264993 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00236848 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,550,266 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
