Euler (EUL) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Euler (EUL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Euler has a market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Euler has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00022875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

