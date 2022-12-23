Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $809.73

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$809.73 and last traded at C$809.35, with a volume of 5526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$805.47.
FFH has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$728.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$684.64.
In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
