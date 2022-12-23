FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $225.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

