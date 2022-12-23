Fei USD Tops 1-Day Volume of $476,177.01 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $423.28 million and $476,177.01 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014211 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227891 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9834284 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $555,855.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/."

