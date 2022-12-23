Fellaz (FLZ) Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00009030 BTC on exchanges. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and $227,209.01 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

