Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.85 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $73.89 million and $12.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021794 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

