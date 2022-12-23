Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0904 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $73.99 million and approximately $14.35 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00070116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021802 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

