F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) CEO Buys $183,000.00 in Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,373.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:FG opened at $19.92 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.
F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile
