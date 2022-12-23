FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 4,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 32,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
FG Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Financial Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FG Financial Group (FGF)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.