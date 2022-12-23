FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 4,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 32,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

FG Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.