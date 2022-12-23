Fifth Third Bancorp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.46 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after buying an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Further Reading

