Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $442,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 111,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,303,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.18. 132,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

