Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 547 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

BAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 272,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,401,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $260.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

