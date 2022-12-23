Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 669 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 115,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,888. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

