First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.02 and last traded at C$16.00. Approximately 17,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 19,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.88.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.57.

About First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund

(Get Rating)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.