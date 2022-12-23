First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.62

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.62 and traded as high as $24.50. First Financial Bancorp. shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 376,665 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 109,272 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.