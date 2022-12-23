First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on FMBH. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Hovde Group cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of FMBH stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $655.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.
