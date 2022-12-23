First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.29

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.29 and traded as high as $48.84. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 10,877 shares trading hands.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

