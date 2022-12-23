First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.29

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.29 and traded as high as $48.84. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 10,877 shares trading hands.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
