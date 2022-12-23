FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ASET)

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

Get FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASET. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.