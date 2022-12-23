Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.31.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.9 %

FND stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $132.99. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.