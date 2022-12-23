Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Trading Up 17.6%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 5,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 43,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Fobi AI Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.15.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

