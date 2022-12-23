Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.53.

Shares of FMX opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 70.6% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.9% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 85,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

